Woman Says Her Mom Won’t Stop Trying to Force a Relationship With Her Half-Sister: “It Takes Two People”

A post shared on r/AITAH on Oct. 6, 2026, asks whether the poster was wrong to cut off their half-sister. The post drew 182 upvotes and 30 comments at the time of publication.

"Love my mother to death, I'm a product of her second marriage, my half-sister is 15 years older (same day too)," they wrote. The half-sister is from the mother's first marriage and shares a birthday with the poster.

They recalled that the half-sister's reaction to their birth was "there goes my birthday." "My parents thought she was joking, she proved through actions she wasn't," the poster wrote.

Their mother has tried to build a relationship between the two half-siblings by "pressuring and guilt-tripping me only." The poster claims the half-sister "had not even bothered to take her niece and nephew to as much as McDonald's. Not once."

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They recalled one incident that happened after their brother-in-law died. "My brother-in-law was like a brother," the poster wrote. The poster said the half-sister has been "basically dead to me also." They say the half-sister was "always late at least an hour to any occasion", including the funeral.

The poster repeatedly told their mother to stop trying to make the relationship work. "It takes two people," the Redditor said, and the mother kept trying. They also argued with their mother over plans for a family dinner that included the half-sister.

The poster said their mother tried to "ambush me" with the dinner. "I refused to agree to it, despite guilt trips," the poster wrote. "Not doing this anymore. Why bother?"

The post drew a range of responses in the comments, with several commenters siding with the original poster. "NTA - I hate to say it, but this is all on mom," a commenter wrote.

The commenter then discussed the half-sister's upbringing. "She didn't nurture your older sister enough to soften the blow of you coming on HER birthday, like at all," the commenter wrote.

The poster's refusal drew another reply in the comments. "NTA, you do not need to have a relationship with someone who does not want a relationship with you," one commenter wrote. "Of [sic] your mom cannot accept this, you may want to look at going low contact."

The commenter suggested that the aim would be to show the mother that this cannot keep going. "I can understand her wanting her children to be close, but [...] it's not her decision," the commenter added.

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One commenter suggested that the half-sister also did not want a relationship with the mother. "You are under no obligation to make her happy, she has to deal with this," the commenter wrote.

"Id [sic] also tell her if she doesn't stop you will cut her out of your life," the commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/AITAH. The poster's identity, the family members described, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.