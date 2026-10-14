‘I’m Not Giving 20% on Takeout’: Tipping Debate Heats up After Woman Shares Her Rules

A TikTok posted by creator @yourcorporatebestie on Jan. 30, 2026, shows her explaining where she will not tip. The video drew about 2.1 million views and 189,900 likes at the time of publication.

“Y’all don’t have to agree with me,” the creator says. She says she will not tip for things that no one asked for tips for before the last three years and has never cared whether viewers agree. “I’m sorry, it’s not happening,” she says.

The TikToker explains what kinds of businesses she plans to tip at. “Service providers are one thing, okay?”. She names tattoo artists, cosmetologists, estheticians, hairdressers and makeup artists in that group. She also lists servers and delivery drivers as workers she tips.

She says she would even consider tipping on some takeout orders. One example is a pickup order packed by the expo. Her reason is her own work history. “I’ve served, I’ve expoed, I’ve hosted. I get it.”

Her limit is the drive-through. “Drive-through. No,” she says. She also rejects tipping for a single scoop of ice cream at a national chain. The creator says she does not consider those purchases tippable and will not pay.

A viewer described a checkout screen at an online store. “I was shopping on an online boutique & at checkout they asked for tips for their staff that ‘takes [sic] great in packing you [sic] online order,’” they wrote.

One viewer said they no longer tip for beauty services. “I don’t even tip for nails or hair anymore. These prices are out of control and if you want more money then charge more,” the commenter wrote.

A commenter described a request to tip on a pickup order. “The Pizza Hut asks me to tip even when I’m picking it up,” they wrote. The commenter said they would tip a delivery driver. “Umm... I’d tip a driver but not if I have to go get it myself,” the commenter added.

A viewer who waited tables for years addressed tipping on takeout orders. “Honestly. YES. I waiting [sic] tables for 14 years. I had to bust my [...] in hopes of 20%. I’m not giving 20% on take out,” they said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @yourcorporatebestie’s account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, her work history and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.