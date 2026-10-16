6.6 Million People Watched This Parent-Child Argument Skit, and Everyone Agrees: “This Parent Skit Is Too Real”

A TikTok posted by creator @outtpig on March 30, 2024, shows him role-playing an argument between a parent and a child. The video drew over 6.6 million views and 1.3 million likes at the time of publication.

Acting as the parent, he asks the child about the weekend. “What are you doing this weekend?” The child says, “I’m going up to Tyler’s Lake House. It should be pretty fun.” The parent asks whether Tyler’s family has a lot of money, and the child answers, “I mean, I guess.”

The parent then gives a warning. “I don’t want you to come back acting spoiled and expecting things”. He adds that the family does not have the money for trips to a lake house. The child replies, “I’m not expecting anything.” The parent adds, “I do everything for you, so have fun.”

In the next argument, the parent tells the child to finish the dishes and get off the games. The child says he's coming right now, and the parent insists, “No, I said now.” The child replies, “I know. I’m coming now.” The parent says, “Okay, thank you.”

His last argument centers on tiredness. The parent asks the child why they are so tired. The child replies that they did not sleep much. He then says he does not remember the child going to school that day or having a job. “It’s the weekend,” the child explains.

The parent asks again, and the child says they could not fall asleep the night before. “I don’t want to hear that you’re tired at all,” the parent says. The child says they just got off work.

“Okay, you wanna be really tired? How about you clean up around the house?” the parent says. The child says they just did and that they do not want to talk about it. The parent tells the child to go to bed “since you’re so tired.” The child answers, “All I said was that I was tired and now you’re mad.”

A viewer compared the skit to an older sibling’s behavior at home.

“This is basically my oldest sister. She is an insufferable corporate girly that comes home to bully me,” a commenter wrote.

Another described a conflict with their mother and what resolved it.

“Ok so i [sic] had this problem with my mom that i [sic] love very much,” a commenter wrote. The commenter said one approach worked. “[...] and what worked for me was deadass just calling her out on it,” the commenter added.

One viewer described a mother’s reaction to a planned tattoo.

“I’ve been talking about getting a tattoo on my 18th birthday for years I’m turning 18 in four days,” one commenter wrote. The commenter said the mother had been discouraging the plan for a month. “[...] my mom has been trying to convince me not to get one and said that she would."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok, which is a role-play performed by the creator. The details above reflect @outtpig’s account as shared on TikTok. His identity and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.